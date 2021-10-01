JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 111.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

VVNT opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.62. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $355.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 68.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 216.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 203,740 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 3.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.