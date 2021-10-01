JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $357.94 Million Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,313,889 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,938,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

NYSE DIDI opened at 7.79 on Friday. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52-week low of 7.16 and a 52-week high of 18.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is 8.58.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

DiDi Global Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI).

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.