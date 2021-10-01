Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

JBAXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

JBAXY stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.01.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

