Julius Knowles Sells 95,302 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,923,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $983,867.52.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $923.25 million, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.60.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KROS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

