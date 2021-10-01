JulSwap (JULD) Price Hits $0.0175

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $710,096.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JulSwap has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,176,748 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

