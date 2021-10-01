Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Short Interest Update

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a growth of 271.0% from the August 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 835,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JUSHF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Jushi from $5.25 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Jushi to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS:JUSHF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.25. 260,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,815. Jushi has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06).

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

