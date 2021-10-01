Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $240.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

KAI opened at $204.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant has a 1 year low of $108.48 and a 1 year high of $225.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.84.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $379,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,908 shares of company stock worth $1,694,754 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,313,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 8.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kadant by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

