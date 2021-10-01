Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of KPTI opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

