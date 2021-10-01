KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $31.69 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $31,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.93. 68,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,289. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

