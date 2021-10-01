KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,297 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after buying an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after acquiring an additional 130,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,014,000 after acquiring an additional 155,733 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GPC traded down $2.52 on Friday, reaching $118.71. 2,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.43.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

