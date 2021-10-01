KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.53. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

