KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $19,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,756,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 70.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.97. 27,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,233. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.55. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

