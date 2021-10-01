KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,588 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

NYSE:WMT traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.10. 212,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,210,132. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.