KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

A number of research firms have commented on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter worth about $332,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KE in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KE by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,752,000 after purchasing an additional 602,372 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in KE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in KE by 81.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEKE opened at $18.26 on Friday. KE has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion and a PE ratio of 50.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that KE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

