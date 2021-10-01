Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Cap Reaches $64.68 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for about $323.40 or 0.00674242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $64.68 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00055182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00116427 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.10 or 0.00200348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012006 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

