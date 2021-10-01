Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Kelly Services worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after buying an additional 59,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 32.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 279,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $743.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.25. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

