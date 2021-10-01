KEMPER Corp Has $18.56 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

KEMPER Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 3.1% of KEMPER Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. KEMPER Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $18,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.93. 19,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,617. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.29 and a 200 day moving average of $103.42.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

