Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 12,153 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $112.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $118.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.