Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.29 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $70.25 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

