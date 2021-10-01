Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.96. 4,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,434. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.46. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

