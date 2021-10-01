Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.96% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 126,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.11. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83.

