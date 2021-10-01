Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after buying an additional 140,319 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,900,000 after buying an additional 128,950 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,369,000 after buying an additional 49,802 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,040,000 after buying an additional 165,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,819 shares of company stock worth $2,208,976 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Moody’s stock opened at $355.11 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.47.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.