KeyCorp Cuts MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $91.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $80.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average is $88.26. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $61.29 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4,905.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

