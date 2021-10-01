KeyCorp Weighs in on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

WAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.