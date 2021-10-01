Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

KRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $304,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

