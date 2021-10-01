Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

KRC stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 615.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 57,032 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,534,000. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 187,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after buying an additional 55,189 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

