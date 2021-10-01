Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $141.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kimberly-Clark have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is taking robust steps to lower costs. Management raised its savings target from the 2018 Global Restructuring and Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere programs. Additionally, Kimberly-Clark is on track with its K-C Strategy 2022. That said, the company has been seeing rising input costs and other manufacturing expenses for a while now. The trend lingered in the second quarter of 2021, wherein the top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the latter fell year over year. Results reflect considerably high input costs, along with a reversal of consumer tissue volumes, which hurt organic sales in North America. Consumer tissue volumes are declining as retailers and consumers in North America are curtailing inventory and at-home stocking.”

KMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.44 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $155.45. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $695,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $29,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

