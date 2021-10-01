Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Lifted by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,152,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.