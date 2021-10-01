Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,290,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $516,195,000 after buying an additional 2,500,008 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,310,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,432,000 after buying an additional 1,777,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,900,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,568,000 after buying an additional 1,589,556 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,635,000 after buying an additional 3,460,448 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 64.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,958,177 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

KGC stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

