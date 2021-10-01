Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.20% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 825.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $161.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

