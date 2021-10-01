KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Shares Gap Down to $21.83

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.83, but opened at $21.29. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 2,669 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KREF shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.72.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $224,878.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,679,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

