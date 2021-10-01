Klimatas Price Tops $0.0081 on Major Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $5,833.47 and approximately $4.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 94.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 126.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

