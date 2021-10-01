Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Komatsu from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $32.30.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

