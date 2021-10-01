KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KNYJY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 37,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

