Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €168.00 ($197.65) to €189.00 ($222.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Shares of Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $49.98 on Thursday. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.7252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.