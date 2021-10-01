Konomi Network Hits Market Cap of $17.05 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $17.05 million and $1.32 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00116420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00202870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

KONO is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,181,550 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars.

