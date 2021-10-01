Korea Investment CORP Buys 10,900 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lufax were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 293.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.12.

NYSE LU opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion and a PE ratio of 7.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

