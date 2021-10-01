Korea Investment CORP Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 224.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 160,358 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,953,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ICL Group by 47.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after buying an additional 2,021,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ICL opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $7.61.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

