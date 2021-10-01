Korea Investment CORP Invests $916,000 in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of W. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,228 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $334,304,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 217.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,168,000 after acquiring an additional 559,297 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.63.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $2,760,224. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:W opened at $255.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.49. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

