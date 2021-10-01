Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Down 93.0% in September

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KIROY stock remained flat at $$10.87 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $2.5531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 15.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KIROY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Kumba Iron Ore from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

