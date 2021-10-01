Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down to $58.74

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.74, but opened at $56.88. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $56.65, with a volume of 253 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KYMR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.66.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chesworth sold 33,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,030,793.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,136,186 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,831,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 259,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $450,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

