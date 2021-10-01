Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.83.

LIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

LIF stock traded down C$0.75 on Friday, hitting C$34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.40. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$23.47 and a 1 year high of C$50.45. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$79.23 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 4.3000004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

