Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.83.
LIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
LIF stock traded down C$0.75 on Friday, hitting C$34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.40. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$23.47 and a 1 year high of C$50.45. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
