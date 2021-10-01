Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SWIM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth $597,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $9,908,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,930,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

