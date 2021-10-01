Lawrence B. Skatoff Sells 2,000 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MEI opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.