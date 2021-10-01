Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lazard’s consistent organic growth will likely boost its long-term growth opportunities. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the each of the trailing four quarters. Higher investment in the Asset Management business, aimed at scaling the platform and enhancing competitive positioning, is a strategic effort. Given its robust balance sheet as well as an investment-grade capital structure, the company carries a lesser likelihood of default of interest and debt repayments even if the economic situation worsens. However, shares of Lazard have underperformed the industry over the past year. High reliance on financial advisory fees for a substantial portion of its revenues makes it vulnerable to economic doldrums, whereas rising net outflows is another major concern.”

NYSE:LAZ opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

