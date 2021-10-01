Lead Wallet Trading Up 3% This Week (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $150,089.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00104580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00148141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,407.76 or 0.99755906 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.47 or 0.06774435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

