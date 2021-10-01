Legal & General Group Plc Buys 155,172 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 155,172 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $237,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth $8,320,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 4,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $119.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.07. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

