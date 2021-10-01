Legal & General Group Plc Has $244.53 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.46% of General Dynamics worth $244,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $196.03 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $206.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.93 and its 200-day moving average is $190.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.