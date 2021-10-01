Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $284,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,817.52 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,884.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,606.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,849.57.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.