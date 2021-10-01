Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 371,947 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,541,850 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,947 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $250,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $345,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $157,192,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,690,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $427,331,000 after purchasing an additional 989,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $469,113,000 after buying an additional 771,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after buying an additional 682,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.36.

Shares of PXD opened at $166.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

